Ball programs in full swing

Summer is in full swing and that means more baseball. The sports clubs of Magee and Mendenhall have been busy setting up summer baseball tournaments.

Simpson County has produced several youth baseball championship teams, and has a proven track record as an excellent tournament host.

Magee turned in another successful little league baseball season. This was the city’s first year participating in the Cal Ripken/Babe Ruth Baseball League. Magee Recreation Director David Dunn said that the season went well and Magee had the opportunity to host the girl’s state tournament last weekend. Dunn said 58 teams participated in the tournament and made good use of the facility.

Magee teams played well in the three-day tournament and produced a champion. The 6 year old All-Star team coached by Brandon Hubbard, Whitney Womack, Brittney Lewis, and Jacob Blakeney was able to capture the championship for the city. Dunn said, that each team played well overall and the tournament was a success. He said that the Magee Sports Complex will possibly be the venue for the 13 year old boys’ state tournament in the near future as well.

After a prosperous season the Mendenhall Sportsplex has been booming with activity. Sports and recreation coordinator Allen Sanders said the season went smoothly and now the Mendenhall Sportsplex will host two state tournaments for the Dixie Youth Baseball League. The 9-10 year old girls tournament will be held on July 5-7, and the 10 year old boys tournament will be hosted on July 12-14.

Both municipalities have put together exceptional programs. The tournaments are good opportunities for the children and the cities. The economic impact of these tournaments is significant, and goes a long way to generate revenue for businesses around town. Gas stations, restaurants, and hotels all benefit from the influx of people participating in these tournaments. It has been reported that a single tournament has the potential to generate approximately $82,000 in the community.