Keep Simpson County Beautiful recently received a large grant of 9 volt batteries from Keep America Beautiful. KSCB President Evelyn Copeland said that the batteries were for use in smoke detectors. Copeland explained that volunteers gathered at the Mendenhall Civic Center to package the batteries on November . Two batteries were placed into each bag in preparation for being distributed to the citizens of Simpson County. Copeland said that over 1,000 batteries were given to each fire department in the county and city hall. Citizens are encouraged to visit their local fire department and receive the free batteries, and ensure their some detectors are operating properly.

Copeland said, “We are all about keeping our county beautiful, and that means we have to keep it safe. Making sure that we all have working smoke detectors is a way we can do that.”