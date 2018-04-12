Batteries available to citizens

By MARLAN JONES,
  • 134 reads
Tue, 12/04/2018 - 2:29pm

Keep Simpson County Beautiful recently received a large grant of 9 volt batteries from Keep America Beautiful. KSCB President Evelyn Copeland said that the batteries were for use in smoke detectors. Copeland explained that volunteers gathered at the Mendenhall Civic Center to package the batteries on November . Two batteries were placed into each bag in preparation for being distributed to the citizens of Simpson County. Copeland said that over 1,000 batteries were given to each fire department in the county and city hall. Citizens are encouraged to visit their local fire department and receive the free batteries, and ensure their some detectors are operating properly.

Copeland said, “We are all about keeping our county beautiful, and that means we have to keep it safe. Making sure that we all have working smoke detectors is a way we can do that.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Obituaries

Rose C. Roberts

Rose C. Roberts, 81, of Magee, Mississippi, passed away Wednesday, November 28, 2018.

Dorothy Jean McNair
Jeffrey Steven Crawford
Dorothy A. French
James Lamar McLeod
Jerry D. Gregory

Social

community Calendar 12-6-18

 

December 6

Mendenhall Library will have a session on DIY Christmas Ornaments on Dec. 6 starting at 4 p.m. All K-6 children are invited to come.

 

December 7

Community Calendar 11-29-2018
Community Calendar 11-22-2018
Community Calendar 11-01-2018
Magee High is forming a P-16 Council
Community Calendar 10-18-2018

Copyright 2018 • The Magee Courer & Simpson County News
206 Main Ave. N. • Magee, MS 39111 • (601) 849-3434

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.