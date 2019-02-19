Board renews administrators’ contracts

The Simpson County Board of Education has renewed contracts for administrators for the 2019-2020 school year.

In the regular board meeting the board agreed to renewals for the following administrative staff:

Debbie Davis, deputy superintendent;

Dr. Robert Sanders, assistant superintendent, human resources;

Misty Hanna, assistant superintendent, federal programs;

Jeanie Pigg, assistant superintendent, support services;

Duane Fewell, director of finance;

Jeffery Walker, director of transportation;

Joanna Maddox, director of food services;

Dr. Antionette Woodall, principal, Simpson Central School;

Dr. Paul Lawrence, principal, Magee Elementary;

Rhonda Berry, principal Mendenhall Elementary;

Tracye Pierre, principal Magee Middle School;

Sydney Magee, principal, Mendenhall Jr. High;

Dr. Tom Duncan, principal, Magee High School;

Dr. Bo Huffman, principal, Career Technical Center;

Terrell Lucky, principal, Achievement Center.

The board also approved pay supplements in the amount of $150 per day for teachers who are waiting on their licenses.

The board heard from school board member Stan Bulger. Bulger made an effort to implement a review of district property and to make recommendations for long term improvements within the school system. He said the previous board had heard about improvements in the past and failed to act on them.

He went on to say that the board needed to move toward implementation of consolidating the high schools rather than just talking about action. He suggested that a committee be appointed to review these issues. The vote to appoint the committee died on a three to two split. Board member Lillie Hardy voted in support. The other board members wanted to wait on recommendations until they had a chance to visit the different schools.

The board approved the following travel requests: Brenda Hosey and Joe Ann Floyd to a leadership conference in Jackson; Leslie May for gifted students to travel to New Orleans; Christy King, Stephanie Chisolm, Jennifer and Marcie Tuggle to travel with Beta Club to Biloxi for Beta Club convention; Ruth Allen and Amanda Housey to travel to Jackson for Beta; Teddy Dyess, Jarrod Milloy, and Greg Maddox to attend coaching clinic in Biloxi; Deia Sanders to travel to DeRidder, La. for math training; Patrice Williams to travel to Starkville for health meeting; Kendra Young to attend Championship Basketball Clinic in Biloxi.

At a previous meeting the same day, the salary for the position of superintendent, which will be appointed by the board beginning in 2020, was discussed. The current salary is $106,600 per year. Data provided from other school districts indicated that the amount was within the norm. Smith County pays $101,000. Covington County pays $88,000. Jefferson Davis pays $110,000. Lawrence County pays $87,550.

Simpson County has 3,600 students. Pontotoc has 3,600 students and pays $120,000. Natchez with 3,200 pays $126,000. Corinth with 2,600 students pays $210,000. Canton pays $65,000. It was concluded that Simpson County’s pay level is consistent with other schools the same size.