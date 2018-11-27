BOS approves purchases

The Simpson County Board of Supervisors approved several items during their mid-month meeting.

Road Manager Ben Warren requested the purchase of a mini backhoe to assist with bridge maintenance. He referenced several bridges that were closed last year after being found in need of maintenance following an inspection. Warren said the backhoe would allow the crew to maneuver better in do necessary work under the bridges and also serve multiple purposes when not being used for bridge maintenance. After some discussion the board approved his request with a majority vote.

The board also authorized the continued extension of the emergency order for bridge repairs. County Administrator Rhuel Dickinson explained that the order would eventually be discontinued, but the county has yet to receive feedback from the inspectors since repairs have been made.

The board approved a request from the MSU Extension service for $1,000 in support of the 4-H Southwest District Livestock Show, and an additional $250 for awards.

Payments were approved for the county portions from the fire fund for the Magee $130,000 and Harrisville $77,210 fire truck chassis. Dickinson explained that the departments would receive a discount upon receipt of the chassis.

Following the approval of the claims and claims docket, the meeting was adjourned.

The next Board of Supervisors meeting will be Monday, December 3.