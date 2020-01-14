Braxton elects Brown as mayor

  • 598 reads
Tue, 01/14/2020 - 1:49pm

The Town of Braxton held a special election on December 20 to fill a vacancy left by Mayor Rodney Barnett and a vacant alderman position. 

Only two candidates  qualified for the election to the position of mayor, Shane Brown and Georgia Smith.

No candidates qualified for the vacant alderman’s position.  Therefore, the position will be filled by appointment after the new mayor takes office.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. on December 20 for Braxton residents to participate in selecting new leadership.

The votes were tallied following the election and the totals favored Shane Brown, who received 19 votes compared to Smith’s 13 votes.  He has since assumed the office of Mayor for the Town of Braxton.

Smith still serves Braxton as an alderman. Mayor Brown and the Board of Aldermen discussed candidates who would be open to filling the vacant alderman position during the first meeting of the year. The Board is expected to make contact with these citizens and make an appoint during their February meeting.

Obituaries

Margaret Smith Berry
Margaret Smith Berry, 85, of Pinola, completed her journey here on earth on Saturday, January 11,... READ MORE
Martha Jaynell Mullens
Jean Milner
Clinton Ray Ponder
Bobby Ray Rankin
Russell Quarles

Weddings & Engagements

Stewart and Warren to wed March 30
Ms. Sheila Stewart and her late husband, Tommy Stewart, of Harrisville are pleased to announce the... READ MORE
Garrity, Jones to wed Feb. 2
Jones and Dupre’ to wed June 16
Arender and McIntyre to wed
Banis, Fewell to unite June 2
Smith and Sanford to wed

Copyright 2018 • The Magee Courer & Simpson County News
206 Main Ave. N. • Magee, MS 39111 • (601) 849-3434

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.