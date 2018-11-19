Braxton taps Barnett

The Town of Braxton held a special election on November 13 to fill a vacancy left by long-time Mayor Mable Everett, who passed away this year.

Three candidates qualified. Rodney Barnett, Shane Brown, and Tate Yelverton ran for office.

Polls opened from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on November 13, and Braxton residents were encouraged to participate in selecting new leadership.

The results have been counted and Rodney Barnett emerged as the winner with 25 votes. Shane Brown received 11 and Tate Yelverton received 7.

Barnett will be sworn at the next board meeting on Tuesday, December 4.