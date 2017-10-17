Bridges starting to reopen

Road Manager Ben Warren told the board thus far there had been three bridges repaired and there is a fourth bridge they expected to have completed this past Monday. Warren said he is in hopes to have two more completed this week for a total of six bridges. He said they are making the easiest repairs first and then moving on to the more difficult repairs. The bridges that have been repaired are on the Star to Braxton Road, Harrisville to Braxton Road, Saratoga to Sharon Road and New Hope Road.

The repair that has been completed so far is the replacement of damaged pilings. The replacement has new pilings encased in pipe and filled with cement.

There are other bridges that will require more significant work and other means of repair. In some cases the repairs will be steel rail culverts.

As of Monday afternoon, the State approved the opening of the Star Braxton Road and Harrisville Braxton Road.

The board approved the purchase of two new 2018 Ford Expeditions. This was in lieu of two pickups and one Tahoe. The lowest bid was on state contract from Watson Ford. The base vehicle are $27,628 each with the lights, siren package and speakers. The new vehicles are $32,603 each. Sheriff O’Cain told the board that he was being donated 5 Crown Victorias from Flowood that were being taken out of service. This would allow about $40,000 to paint and put new decals on them.

The board approved a purchase from Robby’s Small Engine for the purchase of a 52” SCAG Tiger Cut mower for $7,359.

There was also concern from the supervisors’ perspective that repairs on county equipment could have been prevented in the road department. One of the sweepers in the road department had a repair bill in the amount of $7,792. The engine in one of the garbage trucks had to be replaced in the amount of $6,250. Another garbage truck needed repairs in the amount of $8,088 and there are two other garbage trucks which also require repair.

The board approved the October 16, claims docket in the amount of $1.073,926.05.

The fall Supervisor’s conference will be held October 17-19 in Vicksburg. The fall regional meeting will be November 16. The Mississippi Association of Supervisors will hold their Winter Legislative Conference in Jackson, January 8-10.