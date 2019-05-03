Buglars hit county

On February 29 at approximately 1 p.m. a resident on Heed Neely Road returned home and discovered that their front door had been kicked open and the burglars were still inside the home.

A white Honda sedan with Georgia license plates was parked in the yard with a white female driving. Simpson County Sheriff’s Office investigators said one white male ran out the back door, while another white male with red hair ran down a power line and into the woods between Heed Neely and Barney Banks Road. Deputies remained in the area and traced one individual over a mile into the woods; however, the suspect was not located.

Later Thursday night, deputies located and arrested one of the suspects on Jupiter Road near Heed Neely Road. At approximately 9:45 p.m. another resident of Heed Neely Road reported their vehicle being stolen. Deputies arrived shortly after, and placed the vehicle on the National Crime Information Center. Richland Police Department spotted the vehicle at approximately 11 p.m. and took the second suspect into custody. The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for the female driver. The trio are suspects in at least one other house burglary in Simpson County.