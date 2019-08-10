Burn Ban Still in Effect for Simpson County

Don’t fool yourself into thinking that the showers over the weekend have caused the burn ban to be lifted.

John Kilpatrick informed the board of supervisors on Monday the ban is still in effect for Simpson County.

There was comment from some of the supervisors that Monday’s meeting was one of the quickest they have held-less than one hour. Part of the reason is that a lot of the county business had been settled at a previous meeting the week before because it was the close of the year and the start of a new budget year and many of the items had already been settled.

The board approved the emergency purchase of three 40 foot by 10 foot rail cars that will be used for drainage to replace existing road culverts for repairs on Hancock Road. The bid was $28,200 which was less than a third of the cost of culverts that would be needed for the job. The culverts costs almost $36K each.

The board approved the burial of a dead horse belonging to Tobie and David Valdez. The only supervisor to vote against was Supervisor Danny Craft. Craft does not approve the burial of animals at the county’s expense stating previously it should be the owner’s responsibility.

The board approved replacing automotive glass that was damaged in the amount of $160.04. This happened while the road department was bush hogging.

The board approved the application for a law enforcement grant in the amount of $5,000. The county did not apply for the grant last year but did the previous year when they purchased eight AR-15 style assault rifles.

The board also approved another grant which helps to provide green signage for elderly residents.

Road Manager, Ben Warren reported to the board that the Road Department was able to complete about 25 miles of road work using the chip and seal method. He estimated the cost to be between $15,000 and $16,000 per mile cost for materials to the county.

The next scheduled meeting of the board is a recessed meeting set for Monday, October 14. November 4 will be the first meeting of November with the election scheduled for November 5. The county will recognize Veteran’s Day on Monday, November 11. The holiday schedule for Thanksgiving has not been set by the governor as of yet.