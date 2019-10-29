Candy Lane a success with 889 kids

The Mendenhall Public Library partnered with various businesses and organizations in the Mendenhall and Simpson County area to offer Halloween Candy Lane for the community's children.

Children age 12 and under were invited to come trick-or-treat on Monday, Oct. 28, from 5-6:30 p.m. Children lined up in front of the Mendenhall Library to take the walk down Candy Lane.

Children entered through the library doors and were given a special treat bag by the Friends of the Library to collect their candy. Afterwards they were ushered into the Community Center, where they were greeted by several smiling faces with handfuls of treats. There were 889 visitors to Candy Lane this year.

Branch manager Rhoda Benton said, “Each year this event continues to grow and each year we have parents express their gratitude for hosting this event and offering a safe environment for their children to trick-or-treat, which we could not possibly do without the help and participation of the businesses!”

The library partnered with the following businesses: Rankin Accounting, Simpson County Development Foundation, Crossgate Vet Clinic, Price Wallace, Vowell’s Market Place, Simpson County Memorials, McGuffee Drugs, Pollen Florist & More, Service Drugs, Air South Cooling & Heating, Kimberly Smith DMD, Simpson County Tax Collector, Simpson County Farm Bureau, Rho Iota Zeta, Mississippi State University Extension Office, Friends of the Mendenhall Library, Ruth W, McIntosh, Tutor Funeral Home, Peoples Bank, and PriorityOne Bank, Bumpers, MS Shine, City of Mendenhall, Terence Norwood, Witt Fortenberry, Ferguson Federal Credit Union, and SGH Medical Clinic.

Benton said, “ We had so many parents who came through with their children who told us ‘Thank you for doing this for the kids.’” She said, “It’s really overwhelming, but when the kids come in so excited and the parents stop and say thank you for doing this it makes you feel like you have accomplished a goal.”