Christmas coming to county

Thanksgiving is almost over, and it is starting to look a lot like Christmas around Simpson County. Main Streets of Mendenhall and Magee will be decorated with reindeer, candy canes, and trumpet sounding angels.

The annual Mendenhall Christmas Parade sponsored by the Mendenhall Chamber of Commerce will be held December 3 at 6 p.m. A large line up of floats, marching bands, and entertainment has been planned. This year’s theme will be “Snowman’s Wonderland.” To enter the parade, contact the Mendenhall Chamber of Commerce at 601-847-1725.

The Magee Christmas Parade will be held December 5 beginning at 6 p.m. The theme will be “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” The event is sponsored annually by the Magee Chamber of Commerce, which is expecting a lot of entries. There will be no fee to participate this year and the registration deadline is November 29. For more information about the parade contact Doris Adcox at the Magee Chamber office at 601-849-2517.

D’Lo and Braxton will hold their Christmas parades on December 7. Harrisville Christmas Parade will begin at 10:00 a.m. The D’Lo parade begins at 4:00 p.m. and this year’s theme will be “Old Fashioned Christmas”. Braxton’s Parade will begin at 1:00 p.m.

The Mendenhall Public Library will host their annual Christmas open house on December 2. The event will be held in conjunction with a Mississippi Blood Services Blood Drive. The blood drive will be dedicated to Zack Welch. Zack is a lifelong resident of the Jupiter Community in Simpson County, and was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. The library is asking for everyone to support the drive and donate blood.

This will also mark the beginning of the library’s silent auction sponsored by the Friends of the Library which features a variety of gifts. The silent auction will end on December 13. Santa Clause will make an early appearance in Simpson County and greet children in the Mendenhall Civic Center on December 2. He will be available for pictures from 4:30p.m.-6:30p.m. Mendenhall Library Branch Manager Rhoda Benton said, “We do this every year. It has become a tradition for kicking off the holiday season.”

She also explained that the library will put up their Angel Tree again this year. The Angel Tree program is sponsored by the Salvation Army. The Salvation Army Angel Tree program helps provide Christmas to children ages 15 and under throughout MS. The program helps bring the magic of Christmas to more than 4,000 children during the holiday season. Benton described the program as a good opportunity for people to give back and help families in need. The parents of every Angel Tree child must go through a screening process in order to be selected to receive gifts. Benton encourages everyone to stop by the library and adopt an angel during the holiday season. Benton said there are 30 angels on the tree this year, and all of the children are from Simpson County. Gifts for the Angel Tree will be due back on December 6.

The Mendenhall Library will be hosting two additional Christmas events later this month. On December 4 the library will be hosting a do it yourself Christmas ornament class for adults and a teen Christmas crafts class on December 17. For more information on any of the Library’s upcoming events contact the Mendenhall Library at 601-847-2181.

The Magee Public Library will also have festive events this holiday season. There will be an introduction to glass etching held on December 10 beginning at 3:00 p.m. Santa will be visiting the Magee library on December 21.

The Marine Corps Toys for Tots campaign will last until December 24. Deonka Mazie, Toys for Tots local area coordinator explained that over 21,000 children in MS come from families who are considered low income or receive some form of aid. Mazie said that there will be two locations in Simpson County conducting campaigns. Gifts will be distributed at Disciples of Christ Family Life Center on December 7 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. On December 19, the Mendenhall campaign will distribute gifts once again at the Mendenhall Armory beginning at 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

For more information on how to get involved contact Toys for Tots at 601-878-1029.