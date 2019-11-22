The Ollie Mayhall BYW of the First Baptist Church of Magee is hosting a Christmas Tour Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 2-4 PM. The Raynold and Tiffany Kinslow home, The Russell building including the offices and apartment of Debra and Jonathan Styron, and Hopewell Presbyterian Church are included on the tour. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased from a member of the BYW, Magee Chamber office, Main Street Realty, the Russell Building, and at the door.

Wrapped in history and love, the Hopewell Presbyterian Church is featured on the Christmas Tour.

Founded in 1830, the small church was organized largely by a group of Scots immigrants. The church was built of heart pine cut from virgin timber logged from south Mississippi forests. It was sawed by an upright saw powered by a waterwheel and dressed, tongued and grooved by hand. Slaves owned by Robert Magee and others were said to have helped in the construction, and Hopewell’s membership included some blacks. To enable the blacks to worship but still maintain the racial separation required in the South in the 1850’s, slave balconies were built on each side of the space. (The History of Hopewell Presbyterian Church 1830-2009)

Holly Leonard of Holly’s Flower Shop and Boutique in Collins is decorating the church in memory of her grandmother Lucy Leonard. Holly enjoys decorating with live greenery. Each ribbon, flower, candle, and greenery are placed with love for a church and grandmother who had/has a profound effect on her life.

Light refreshments will be served.

A visit to Hopewell is a step back in time…when things were simpler and love seemed to be the most important facet in life.

The church is located at 1296 Mount Olive Road Mt Olive, MS 39119