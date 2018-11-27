City approves tax abatement for downtown

The City of Magee plans to start direct deposit of employees’ payroll in the very near future, according to the decision made at last week’s meeting of the Mayor and Board of Aldermen.

The board is also getting close to the appointment of a cemetery association. Thus far several citizens have agreed to serve. The mayor appointed Peggy Prince and Bea Lewis, Alderman Whitney Baker appointed Linda Nichols, Alderman Matthew Hickman appointed Gaylord Long and Alderman Lane Steel appointed Sarah Tuggle. Appointments by Patrick Brown and Angel Brister have not been confirmed.

City Hall, rather than the Magee Library, will now handle the booking of the Civic Center.

The city approved a resolution to support Rural Electric Power Associations to provide internet to their subscribers over the existing power infrastructure.

The board approved offering abatements to people who invest in renovation projects in the historic district of downtown Magee. For up to five years, a 25 percent abatement will be given for investments less than $50,000, a 50 percent abatement for investments between $50,000 and $100,000, and a 100 percent abatement on projects over $100,000. Originally, the board planned to make the abatements retroactive for recent project but based on the advice of the board attorney they did not approve this.

The board accepted the resignation of Whit Fortenberry as the city’s public defender. The position pays $500 per month and, according to the mayor, that is for basically one day’s work on trial date. He told the board to contact attorneys who would be interested. The board expressed their intent to wait until January.

The regular meeting of the board is normally the first Tuesday of the month but will be delayed in January because the day is a holiday. The meeting will be held on Thursday, January 3, 2019, at 6:30 p.m.

The board approved the first payment on the chassis of a new fire truck and approved the membership of firemen in the FireFighter’s Association at $20 per firefighter.