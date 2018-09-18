City asks property concessions

Representatives from the City of Magee met with the Simpson County School Board recently to discuss a 14.5 acre tract of land owned by the Simpson County School District which the city wanted to use as a park for residents.

The city’s idea that the school board would give the property to the city was not met with enthusiasm by school board members. The Magee Board of Aldermen had also expressed hope that the school district would continue to pay the city $15,000 a year for the use of the baseball field for Magee High School games at the Magee Sportsplex, in lieu of building a school-owned field.

Initial discussion was that the city would reduce the annual $15k payment to cover the cost of the property. It was also discussed that the property might be given to the city in lieu of the annual allotment.

On their side, aldermen were not enthusiastic about the idea of not getting a supplement for the field used by the school on city property and directed Director of Parks and Recreation David Dunn to get estimates for what it costs the city to operate and maintain the ballfield. Dunn put together an expense report that showed annual costs including utilities running approximately $12,000 per year.

The tract of land that the city wanted to negotiate for is located adjacent to the old Magee Elementary and was built in 1971. The City of Magee has been cutting the grass at the park for years and doing some maintenance.

Alderman Patrick Brown had budgeted $35,000 to build new basketball courts at the park for the use of city residents. However, because the school district owns the property, other aldermen did not want to make that large investment on property the city did not own.

Brown and members of his church in the Goodwater community have been working to revitalize the area and have built a subdivision as well as other amenities in the community. Headstart has also announced that it would be operating programs in the former elementary facility nearby.

The church formed an organization, Calvary Goodwater Development Corporation, or CGDC, to help further the long range goals of the community.

Magee Mayor Dale Berry introduced his Magee contingent to the board. Alderman Brown told the board that significant expenses were associated with the operation of the high school field at the sportsplex and he felt that the city should be compensated.

School Superintendent Greg Paes reminded the group that the school district had just given the city the old elementary facility. Alderman Brown responded that the city was not receiving anything (monetary) from that. Paes said the board was told about all the new jobs that were being created as well as the monies that would be generated with having the facility in operation.

He went on to tell the board that prior to the sportsplex being built the school district never paid the city anything for use of the facility. He said the 10-year agreement to pay the city $15,000 per year was entered into because of the new facility.

Paes also told the group that the $12,000 a year support for the field was something the city could and should afford and that those funds would be better spent educating students.

School board attorney Wesla Leech told Alderman Brown that the city would need to make a presentation to the board for there to be an agreement on the property. Alderman Brown suggested the possibility of a lease from the school district for the property.