City of Mendenhall adopts building restrictions

During the October Mendenhall Mayor and Board of Aldermen meeting, Mayor Todd Booth suggested that the Board of Aldermen have final say over what is being built in the city.

He said that permits are being issued but the board doesn’t know what’s being built. He voiced concerns about property values being diminished. Booth said neighboring properties “should be built alike.” For example brick homes should all be in one area and vinyl siding should be in another.

During that discussion Alderman Donnie Thomas agreed with Booth and revealed his dismay for potential rental properties being built across from his home. Thomas believed the practice to be unfair to property owners and that it would lessen property value in the future. The line item was tabled until the recent Mayor and Board of Aldermen meeting on November 7, and eventually died due to lack of a motion.

However concerns from citizens living in Mendenhall’s Heritage District located in Ward 1 were heard. Patti Winningham and Kathy McCormick both appeared before the board to express concerns about new construction being built on North Main. Winningham said that the board should take a serious look at allowing rental properties in the heritage district.

She said, “Once it’s compromised you can’t get it back.” She explained to the board that she has spoken with the builder, Jaron Priest, whom she described as “a nice young man.” Winningham said she asked Priest about the amount of space and if it was adequate to facilitate three homes. Her main issue with the building plans was centered on the two additional rental properties.

She said, “I don’t want that I have to be diminished. We don’t need two blocks from the courthouse, a bunch of rentals.”

Kathy McCormick, who is also the sister in-law of Thomas, echoed many of the issues presented by Winningham. She said her main worry was diminishing property value and the builder barreling along without adhering to the process. McCormick was also concerned about water running off into other yards from the new construction site.

Winningham and McCormick appeared relieved after Booth said that no permit has been issued to the builder yet. Booth also said that in his last conversation with the builder the site plans are only for one residential home at this point.