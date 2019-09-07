City takes CDBG loan

The Mendenhall Mayor and Board of Aldermen met for their regular session on July 2, when they unanimously approved proceeding with the CDBG loan for the frontage road.

Southern Rock LLC is handling the dirt work for the project. The first payment of $69,485 was approved last month. Mayor Todd Booth previously stated that funds from the use tax will be used to assist with the cost of the project once made available to the city. Booth said the project has run into minor wrinkles, which have all been corrected. He said the work is progressing on schedule.

The board approved a request from employees to change the structure of vacation hours to resemble the policies of the state and county. After brief discussion the board approved the request with a majority vote.

The board learned that the Mendenhall Police Department will be applying for a Department of Public Safety Grant that will assist with purchasing new equipment. A raise in pay was also approved for Charles Sherman, who transitioned to a full time officer.

Scheduling for the upcoming paving project in the city was discussed briefly. The city opened bids for the project during a special called meeting on June 17. The city received one bid from J & L Enterprises, which is the same company that was used last year. The proposed budget for paving this year was approximately $90,000, which is down from the nearly $120,000 spent the previous year. Given the budget and price per ton quoted, the city will have over 700 tons available to fix various streets.

The places around town that were dug up to repair water lines and substructure will be the first priority when paving begins. The remaining material will be evenly divided between each ward. The streets to be fixed will be determined by each ward’s alderman. In May, each alderman created a list of the worst streets in their ward. They later revisited and prioritized the list.

Booth explained that the company will use the divided material to fix as many streets possible in each ward according to the list. He said the project is anticipated to begin the third week of July.