Coach Ernest Jaynes recognized for service to children

The City of Magee, along with the Community Outreach Program, has proclaimed November 17 as Earnest Jaynes Day.

Jaynes was recognized for his years of service to the public school system in Magee and the molding of so many children in a positive manner throughout the years.

Jaynes, who is commonly referred to as “Coach Jaynes” was described as exhibiting dedication toward his goal in helping students reach their own goals in life.

Mayor Dale Berry made the day an annual recognition event along with signing the proclamation.