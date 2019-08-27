Community offers reward for info

Magee’s City Board approved the offer of a reward being posted for the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in recent crimes in the Goodwater community.

Alderman Patrick Brown reported several crimes against senior citizens in his community where some of the residents have offered a $250 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

He reported that some of the situations have even happened in broad daylight. The crimes that have been reported include burglary, breaking into vehicles and vandalism. Anyone with information should contact Magee Police Department and their names will be kept in confidence.

Alderman Brown also reported that the Headstart facility would be operational by September 9. This is located in the old Magee Elementary facility. Fire Marshal Charlie Valadie reported that the Headstart people have been good to work with.

Mayor Berry reported that concerned citizen Brien Hubbard had turned in 277 signatures to have the liquor initiative placed on the November ballot. The clerk’s office verified that 1,329 signatures have been validated of the 1,500 needed. However, the new signatures had not been verified at that point. As of Monday afternoon, enough signatures had been verified to place the issue on the ballot.

Berry reported that Entergy is going to place an additional eight LED streetlights on the south end of town on Highway 49. That will extend to the ballpark entrance on Highway 49. The cost to the city will be $12.22 per month per pole. The board also agreed to retrofitting city hall as well as the police department with LED lighting for a one-time charge of $2,000 for the upgrade.

The board approved because of the cost savings in utilities. A study indicated the city would save $5,000 to $6,000 a year in electricity.

Police Chief Randy Crawford introduced Charles Alexander and Michael Payne as potential new hires for the department. Alexander is with Boswell Law Enforcement and is certified part time. Payne is certified full time with the Sheriff’s Department. Crawford said he intends to bring Shane Brown before the board also. These officers could supplement the Magee Police if approved by the board on a need be basis.

Crawford also reported that the department would conduct a self defense class co-sponsored by Magee Courier and Ferguson Credit Union. The event will be held September 24 at 6 p.m. at the Magee Civic Center.

The board accepted a draft copy of employee handbooks for review and future approval. Alderman Whitney Baker suggested that the board adopt job descriptions for city employees as they were reviewing the handbooks. The board agreed.

A budget workshop open to the public will be held on August 29 at 5 p.m. A budget hearing was set for September 3 at the board room at 5:05 p.m. The budget should be approved on September 12.

There was a low bid submitted by J & L Construction for paving a new parking lot at the sportsplex. The board approved the 600 ton bid for $18,000. According to the mayor the new lot will be used in September when the city will be hosting three tournaments.

The board then went into executive session to discuss personnel matters. The board took no official action during the executive session.