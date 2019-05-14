County’s fallen officers honored

In honor of National Law Enforcement Officers Week, the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office asked everyone to remember the county’s fallen officers and their families.

Sheriff Greg Reynolds said, “They gave the ultimate sacrifice to serve and protect the citizens of Simpson County.”

Sheriff Eugene Dickson Hubbard (End of Watch: January 21, 1910), Deputy Marshall Willis Washington Hemby (End of Watch: January 30, 1928), Deputy Sheriff Earl Nunnery (End of Watch: January 30, 1928), Constable Willis Bernice Herrington (End of Watch: April 13, 1951) Constable Wilson Charles Buffington (End of Watch: June 16, 1960) Deputy Sheriff William M. Grubbs (End of Watch: July 14, 1986), Deputy Sheriff James Boyakin Barnett (End of Watch: June 26, 1990), Sheriff Lloyd Silas Jones (End of Watch: October 4, 1995), and Sheriff E.C. Mullins (End of Watch: March 20, 2001) were all honored.