County gears up for Halloween

Every kid’s second favorite holiday is nearly upon us. Several events will be going on around Simpson County for Halloween.

In Mendenhall on October 25, the annual Trunk or Treat will be hosted on Main Street. “The Mississippi Roads Band” and “Party Tyme DJ” will provide live entertainment. Several decorated cars along Main Street will offer candy to trick or treaters. The event is sponsored by the City of Mendenhall. Trunk or Treat will begin at 7 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m.

The Mendenhall Public Library is again partnering with various businesses and organizations in the Mendenhall and Simpson County area to offer Halloween Candy Lane for the community's children. Children 12 years of age and under are invited to come trick-or-treat on Monday, October 28, from 5-6:30 pm. Patrons will be required to enter through the library doors, make their way through the line and exit through the community center doors. Children will be given a special treat bag to collect their goodies and will be allowed to go through the line one time only. Children's hands will be stamped as they come through, and they must be present to trick-or-treat.

Branch manager Rhoda Benton said, “Each year this event continues to grow and each year we have parents express their gratitude for hosting this event and offering a safe environment for their children to trick-or-treat, which we could not possibly do without the help and participation of the businesses!” The library has partnered with the following businesses: Vowell's Market Place, Ward's, Bumper's Drive-In, City of Mendenhall, District Attorney Matt Sullivan, Simpson County Development Foundation, Attorney Sid Davis, SEMRHI/MS Shine Project, McGuffee's Drugs, Peoples Bank, Kimberly Blair Smith, DMD, PA, Rankin Accounting & Tax Services, Service Drugs, Friends of the Mendenhall Library, AirSouth Cooling & Heating, Carport Kustoms, Simpson County Tax Collector, MSU Simpson County Extension Office, and PriorityOne Bank.

In Magee, the MGH Health Trust Treat Street will be located at the Magee General Hospital parking lot this year. The event will be held on Thursday October 31. There will be a $5 charge per child to enter Treat Street, which will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Regularly scheduled trick or treating will take place on Thursday October 31. The Mendenhall Police Department advised that Trick or Treating in Mendenhall will be from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. There have been no directives placed on trick or treating in Magee.

All ghouls, ghosts, goblins and other creatures are encouraged to be safe and have an awesome Halloween.