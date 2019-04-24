County has some of top libraries

Simpson County has a library system that we all should be proud to have.

At last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting the board heard about some of the many programs that are going on at local libraries. The libraries in Simpson County are part of the Central Mississippi Regional Library System, which has Simpson County competing with some of the largest and best facilities in the state.

So how does Simpson County stack up? The Mendenhall Library was selected as the Best of Medium Sized Libraries which are a part of the system that includes the Metro-Jackson area. Magee was ranked as third best in the Large Library category. Kathy Ward was selected as employee of the year for the system.

Additionally, the CMRLS was selected as third best library system in the state.

In Simpson County there has been continued attendance in programs offered through the library system.

Attendance at the programs showed an increase in 2016-17 of 131 percent. The following year just completed showed an increase of 170 percent over 2017 figures. Visits to the library increased at the same time by 15.6 percent for ‘17 to 24.9 percent for the following year.

That speaks volumes of the organization Simpson County is a party to. Then for our libraries to be singled out means so much. Way to go staff of libraries!

Road Manager Ben Warren had a short report for the board but he did want to do “shout-out” to his employees for all the hard work they had done over the weekend in regard to the storms that went through the county. He said his crew started at 3 p.m. on Saturday and worked non-stop until noon on Sunday making sure the roads were passable from downed trees and other road issues.

He made the point that most people do not realize when they wake up in the morning and trees are along side the road that the road department had been out clearing the roadway throughout the night. The service of the deputies in the sheriff’s department was also acknowledged.

In the sheriff’s department Courtney James is being transferred to road deputy. Shane Brown is moving from part-time deputy to full-time deputy. Cambree McCullum is moving from part-time deputy to full-time. Diahanna Perkins to a full time certified in the jail. Brianna Williams from part-time to full-time in jail. Megan Rhodes from part-time to full-time in the jail. Jenna Womack and James Dampeer as part-time employees.

The board of supervisors agreed to extend the emergency board order they have been working under since last year so they can continue work as it is deemed necessary.

They approved the purchase of four new election tablets for the election commission.

The board rescinded the appointment of Richard Rankin to the Simpson County Development Foundation because he opted to continue to work for the Foundation.

The board discussed the hiring of a new emergency operations manager. Glenn Jennings is currently holding that position but is anticipated to retire early for personal reasons. The position pays $50,500 currently but there was discussion about lowering the level because of the experience Glenn brought to the table.

The next scheduled board meeting is May 6.