County hit by two tornadoes last Thursday

By MARLAN JONES,
  • 313 reads
Wed, 04/24/2019 - 8:41am

Simpson County was struck by severe weather last Thursday that caused Simpson County public schools to dismiss early as a safety precaution.

The northern area of the county was struck hardest. Two tornadoes were reported to have struck the area. Harrisville and Braxton areas near Cato Road received the majority of the damage. Investigator Chris Wallace reported that no injuries were reported during the storm, but the Sheriff’s Department received several calls detailing blocked roadways due to downed trees. He also said that there was minor structural damage in terms of county facilities, but the department did receive two reports of trees that had fallen on homes.

Various power outages were reported throughout the county and certain areas were without power until early Saturday morning. 

Flooding was also reported along Highway 13 and in areas of D’Lo, and two trees were reported blocking Highway 49 near Dabbs Creek during the storm. Emergency personnel responded quickly to the situation to help minimize danger.

 

 

 

Breaking News

Missing Person Found

Interim Sheriff Greg Reynolds reported on Tuesday April 23 2019, an area search was conducted... READ MORE

EARLY DISMISSAL
Girl Scout Cookies
Arson Suspected After Shooting Incident
County Courthouse Offices
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

Obituaries

James Robert Bankston

James Robert Bankston, 83, of Magee, Mississippi, passed away Monday, April 22nd at Magee... READ MORE

Jimmy Lee Huddlestone
Pamela Grace Bankston
Christopher Leo Luckey
Emily Jones Manning
James V. Gibbons

Weddings & Engagements

Stewart and Warren to wed March 30

Ms. Sheila Stewart and her late husband, Tommy Stewart, of Harrisville are pleased to announce... READ MORE

Garrity, Jones to wed Feb. 2
Jones and Dupre’ to wed June 16
Arender and McIntyre to wed
Banis, Fewell to unite June 2
Smith and Sanford to wed

Copyright 2018 • The Magee Courer & Simpson County News
206 Main Ave. N. • Magee, MS 39111 • (601) 849-3434

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.