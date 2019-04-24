County hit by two tornadoes last Thursday

Simpson County was struck by severe weather last Thursday that caused Simpson County public schools to dismiss early as a safety precaution.

The northern area of the county was struck hardest. Two tornadoes were reported to have struck the area. Harrisville and Braxton areas near Cato Road received the majority of the damage. Investigator Chris Wallace reported that no injuries were reported during the storm, but the Sheriff’s Department received several calls detailing blocked roadways due to downed trees. He also said that there was minor structural damage in terms of county facilities, but the department did receive two reports of trees that had fallen on homes.

Various power outages were reported throughout the county and certain areas were without power until early Saturday morning.

Flooding was also reported along Highway 13 and in areas of D’Lo, and two trees were reported blocking Highway 49 near Dabbs Creek during the storm. Emergency personnel responded quickly to the situation to help minimize danger.