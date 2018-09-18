County millage rate the same

The Simpson County Board of Supervisors have adopted their annual budget for the upcoming year.

The millage will remain at the same rate as last year,103.5 mills to support the county budget.

The valuation of a mill is approximately $190,000; however, based on the fund, it can vary for schools, where it is close to $192,000. Issues like homestead also impact mill valuation. The mill that does not include city valuation is approximately $164,000 and other variables are items like millage for rural fire departments.

The breakdown on the amount of millage needed to support various county services is as follows:

Improvements associated with Copiah Lincoln Community College is three mills. Maintenance of facilities for Copiah Lincoln is an additional three mills. This is the maximum levy for a community college as approved by the legislature.

The county is designating one mill for Economic Development and 30.05 mills for operating government services for the county.

11.74 mills are designated for road maintenance.

2.4 mills are designated for bridge and culvert funds in the county.

2.94 mills are used to pay on road and bridge debt.

42.77 mills are designated for Simpson County School District maintenance.

2.5 mills are being used for debt service for the school district.

There is a special tax of nine cents per acre.

The Solid Waste Authority has a 0.6 millage rate for rubbish facility.

The volunteer fire departments outside of the municipalities receive 2.5 mills.

Altogether 101 mills are designated for county wide and .5 mill goes toward other than municipalities for fire protection making that rate 103.5 mills.

In other business the board approved the extension of the emergency bridge repair for county bridges.

The board approved candidates for the school board. Those who qualified in District 2 are Sandrena Durr, Robert Gene Everett and Patrice F. Boykin.

District 3 candidates are Danny Cowart, Randall (Randy) Morrow and Deborah Skiffer-Talton.

District 4 candidates are Stan Bulger, Chris May and Rev. John McDonald.