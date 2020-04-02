County to purchase new firearms

By PAT BROWN,
Tue, 02/04/2020 - 11:30am

Simpson County plans to arm the Sheriff’s Department with new weapons.

The county logged a grant to purchase new fire arms for the officers and men of the Sheriff’s Department.  Initially, plans were to buy assault rifles with the funds; however, Sheriff Paul Mullins, told the board he felt the money would be more effectively spent purchasing handguns rather than assault  rifles.  Officers will be replacing their current Glock 40 caliber generation 3 weapons with new Glock 9 millimeter generation 5 handguns.  According to Mullins these are more dependable and the ammunition is a lot less costly. 

The cost of 20 of the new weapons is $4,800 with the county’s share $1,200.  The administrator of the grant approved the change based on the fact that the funds were being used for the purchase of new weaponry. 

County engineer Buddy Wolverton reported to the board at their meeting Monday that the rain has held up the completion  of some of the county bridge projects, specifically the bridges on Heed-Neely Road and Rockport-New Hebron roads.  Work is continuing on Jake Barnes Road bridge but it is only 38 percent complete with 63 percent of time lapsed. 

The Sheriff’s Department will be sending Sharon Fewell to a telecommunication course in April.  Chantell Meadows was approved to attend training.  Tiffany Sims and Laura Yates were hired parttime.  The board approved paying Joe Garner as needed for special circumstances. 

The board approved a new contract with Chem Pro for spraying of roadside brush and grass for the 2020 year at approximately $64,000 per year.  This is to reduce maintenance and save the county during the busy growing season. 

The board approved the purchase of an advertisement with Simpson County News/Magee Courier for the annual Profile Edition. 

The board acknowledged their inspections of the following; jail, roads, 4-year road plan and also the Request for Proposals for ambulance service to Simpson County. 

The board approved the acceptance of the bid as lowest from Lee Tractor Company for two back hoe in the amount of $66,012 each.  And a bid from Puckett Machinery was approved for two road graders in the amount of $107,092.77 each. 

The board approved a bill in the amount of $697.13 for a shotgun safety program for insurance for Rusty May in conjunction with the Simpson County 4-H program. 

The board approved the sheriff setting up a $2,000 for a PIPE program which is Purchase Information Purchase Evidence program to assist in investigations. 

They are also working with Simpson Academy on what was touted as a property swap but is more similar to an easement to allow for another exit for Simpson Academy.  Discussion is for it to lead out to Highway 49 across property which is adjacent to Howard Industries. 

The next scheduled meeting of the board is set for Friday, February 14.  The county will observe Presidents Day on Monday February 17 and Good Friday on April 10.

