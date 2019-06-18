County recognizes retirees

The Board of Supervisors recognized retiring employees with resolutions during their board meeting Monday.

Glen Jennings retired after serving the county for 14 years as emergency manager.

Sammy Welch retired from the road department. Welch had 18 years of service to the county and served on the board of education. He started his career working for the county as a school bus driver in 1973. He served two terms as supervisor and expressed his appreciation for allowing him to serve.

J. N. Hooker had 27 years of service for the road department with three years of accumulated leave. In addition to serving on the department he has served as interim road manager as needed for the county.

Mary N. Weathersby has worked for the county in the Simpson County Jail and most recently as Jail Supervisor. She has worked with the county for 15.5 years.

Supervisor Mickey Berry, who is not seeking re-election, has served as supervisor for 20 years. Berry was presented a plaque by County Administrator Rhuel Dickinson.

The board accepted sealed bids on a bridge construction project on Star Braxton Road. The bid was awarded to Oddee Smith Construction Company with the lowest bid of $236,687.66. The engineer estimate for the project was $241,047.50. The highest bid came in at $344,923. There were five bids on the project.

Another bid was approved but it was after discussion with the state as to whether they would approve increasing the contract amount. The bridge project was estimated to cost $488,457.75 and the low and accepted bid was to T. L. Wallace in the amount of $651,234.35. The highest of the six submitted bids was $945,932.46. The county did not want to rebid the contract for fear that prices would be even higher because of recent increases in materials. They got the ok for the state to exceed the 10 percent variance in cost from the engineer’s estimate and moved ahead and accepted the bid.

The board approved Amanda Weathersby, Crystal Scarbrough, Austin Moore and Felisha Hamilton attending a re-certification course in telecommunication for E-911.

They approved Meghan Rhodes being promoted to certified Jail Corporal and the hire of Dylon Dakota Brown in the Sheriff’s Department.

The board agreed to extend the emergency bridge repair order.

They also approved exemption of two residents for garbage pickup because they are paying part of a dumpster rental. The board indicated in the future that they will require proof of payment as a way to verify garbage exemptions.

The next meeting of the board will be Monday, July 1 with county offices being closed on Thursday July 4 and Friday, July 5.