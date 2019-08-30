CPC gets ultrasound and new home

A donation of an ultrasound machine may change the destiny of scores of unborn children.

Recently the Center for Pregnancy Choices of Simpson County (CPC) hosted its annual gala, emceed by Board President Melissa Sullivan. While discussing the speakers for the evening, she updated those attending on the changes taking place with the CPC.

Sullivan informed the group that the CPC would be moving into the House on the Hill, located on the grounds of and provided by Simpson General Hospital. Currently under renovation, the new location was needed because, as Sullivan told the group, “We’re getting an ultrasound machine!”

This has been a major goal of the CPC since its inception in 2011, knowing it may change a mother’s mind about an abortion. According to Sullivan, “Eighty percent of women, who hear a (fetal) heartbeat, change their minds.”

The ultrasound equipment has been donated by way of a connection made at the Abby Johnson Pro Life Conference in Louisiana in July. Executive Director Kim McGovern attended, making acquaintance with a counterpart from a CPC in Houston, Texas. This CPC had received a newer ultrasound and wanted to gift the old one. The only stipulation was that McGovern make arrangements to pick up the machine in Houston. Plans were to retrieve it before the beginning of September.

With the acquisition the CPC is now required to be licensed as a medical facility through a third party agency. The CPC Board of Directors chose Care Net, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that supports one of the largest networks of pregnancy centers in North America, according to their website care-net.org. In operation since 1975, Care Net also provides board training and leadership, medical services, operations, advice and more.

Several criteria must be met before ultrasounds can be taken. This includes specific insurance for the board and CPC facility, which is in place, along with a medical director. The board is actively seeking a medical doctor locally to fill this need. Additionally two ultrasound technologists that specialize in sonography, Heather McKenzie and Wanda Munn, are in place to provide ultrasounds.

The ultrasound equipment at the CPC will only be used to discover the baby’s heartbeat. “We will not be doing any diagnostic ultrasounds. It is only for the purpose of recognizing a heartbeat,” commented Sullivan.

Both McGovern and Sullivan agree this will be another tool available to spread the Gospel of Jesus to the women and families seeking service from the CPC. Using Matthew 28:19 – go and make disciples – as the backdrop, they view the CPC as a mission field. “Above everything else our goal is to serve the Lord and to make His Name known. Every person that receives service from us gets the Gospel presented to them,” explain McGovern.