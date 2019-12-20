Craft assumes presidency of Board of Supervisors for 2020

The Simpson County Board of Supervisors met for their final meeting of the year on December 13. It was the final meeting for several of the department heads and elected officials. Dean Blackwell appeared before the board to discuss the access road to the industrial park located near Bowen Road. The site is currently being considered to be the location of a solar farm. Blackwell was asking that the county commit to reworking the road as an incentive to the company. The Board unanimously agreed to assist with road repairs.

Donnie Caughman with the Simpson County Development Foundation revealed that another company has shown interest in Simpson County. The company is currently looking for 250 acres of land with rail and four lane highway access. He said the search is still in the early phases, but the SCDF is working on it diligently.

Steve Womack addressed the board in what would be his final meeting as Circuit Clerk. Womack expressed thanks to everyone he worked with during his tenure and wished them the best moving forward. Before relinquishing the floor, Womack made a request on behalf of the county workers, to begin auto draft on payroll. He said it would save several man hours with employees going to cash checks. Womack said several employees have asked him to make this request and he closed by asking the board to consider it.

Emergency Operations Coordinator John Kilpatrick briefly addressed the board. He said a total of 1,195 emergency calls were made during the month. Kilpatrick also said he was looking for a grant to make improvements for weather sirens.

Interim Sheriff Greg Reynolds had nothing to report, but he was thanked for his service to the county as sheriff. The board recognized the outstanding job he had done during his time, and his willingness to step up and fill the position.

The Board approved to pay Chancery Clerk Tommy Joe Harvey $2,124.60 for preparing and copying the state assessment rolls under the authority of Section 25-3-21 of the Mississippi Code.

Following reports from County Administrator Rhuel Dickinson and Attorney Danny Welch, a special presentation was made for exiting board members Curtis Skiffer and Mickey Berry. The two received certificates thanking them for their service to Simpson County. Both have served over 16 years as members of the Simpson County Board of Supervisors. Wendell Carter spoke from the audience and said, “I want to thank Brother Berry and Brother Skiffer for their service.” He asked them to continue to serve the community, county, and state. He said, “We still need your service and I appreciate you all. We have a great county and we have some good people.” Carter expressed a willingness for everyone in the county to work together to move Simpson County forward.

The final order of business before the meeting adjourned was the passing of the gavel from Mickey Berry to new Board President Danny Craft.