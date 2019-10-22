Crazy Day activites start Friday night

It is finally here! Crazy Day, Magee’s biggest community event of the year, is this Saturday, and there will be fun for all ages. All you have to do is show up and participate.

Crazy Day is the one time a year the Magee Chamber of Commerce uses to help fund their projects throughout the year.

Carnival rides will be offered Friday night and all day Saturday. They will be set up on First Avenue in front of the Chamber Office extending to First United Methodist Church.

The cooks in the family can participate in a chicken wing cook-off. Contact the Chamber for information. Entries will set up on Choctaw and should be ready for judging by 11 a.m.

Touch a Truck, a new event, will be held at the Magee Fire Department.

Live music by Hairicane will be on Main Avenue with the stage located in front of Alfa Insurance. Show time will be from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Kids Zone, which includes inflatables, will be set up on the lot adjacent to the Magee Community Center.

Vendors will be set up by 7 a.m.

The Antique Car Show will set up on Main Avenue starting at the five way stop and heading north.

A Fashion Show will be held in the Ural Everett Park starting at 10 a.m.

Live Gospel Music starts in front of City Hall at 9 a.m.

The Five K Run-Dash for the Cash will start at 7:30 a.m.