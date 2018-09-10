Crazy Day set for Oct. 27

Magee will launch its 43rd Crazy Day Celebration on Saturday, October 27.

As in the past local and visiting vendors will be selling their wares up and down Main Avenue offering everything from handmade crafts to local art, trendy fashion and jewelry. You can always find a bargain on custom crafted furniture and home decor items.

Doris Adcox, executive director of the Magee Chamber of Commerce, which sponsors Crazy Day, anticipates as many as 130 vendors for this year’s event. As of last week close to 100 vendors had already booked.

This year live entertainment will be provided by Dancing Dan the Banjo Man. Dan Henley has entertained crowds with his banjo in several settings in Simpson County.

There will also be live entertainment on Main near the five way stop, and gospel music will be offered at the Community Center.

The Crazy Day Pageant winners will be visiting with the crowd throughout the day, and in this election year organizers expect a large number of political candidates to be out to visit with the public.

The day will start with the Peoples Bank 5-K run and walk. An antique car show will be staged in front of PriorityOne Bank on Main Avenue. Children can enjoy a Kids Zone and a trackless train ride.

Adcox said, “Everyone needs to come hungry so they can enjoy some of the wonderful carnival food.” One of the biggest attractions at Crazy Day year after year is the quality food products for purchase along the street.

Adcox said she expects that several of the Main Avenue businesses will participate in the sales this year also. She said several have expressed an interest in doing booths.

Magee General Hospital’s HealthTrust will again operate the popular Treat Street in the alley way behind library starting at 5 p.m.

Crazy Day itself will be in operation from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Adcox said, “We are asking for volunteers to help with setting up starting at 6 a.m. If you would like additional information about Crazy Day or would like to volunteer you may contact the Chamber of Commerce at 601-849-2517.