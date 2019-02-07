Democratic candidates speak July 20 in Magee

State and local Democratic candidates for this year’s general election will share their platforms in a question and answer forum on Saturday, July 20, at the Magee Civic Center in Magee. The forum will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event is sponsored by the Simpson County Federation of Democratic Women, Simpson County Democratic Executive Committee and Simpson County Young Democrats.

Forum participants and the offices they are seeking are Rickey Cole, Commissioner of Agriculture; Jennifer Riley Collins, Attorney General; Johnny Dupree, Secretary of State; Jay Huges, Lt. Governor; Terence Norwood, Simpson County Circuit Clerk; and Darrell Walker, Simpson County Sheriff.

The public is invited, and refreshments will be served.