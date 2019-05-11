Donations needed

Volunteers from First United Methodist provide a food outreach program thatserves the community called Food for Families. With the holidays drawing close some of the pantries are running bare and they are asking for donations of either non-perishable food items or money so they may purchase food. The next distribution date is set for Thursday, November 21, from 3 until 6 p.m. They will be open Friday November 22, from 9 a.m. until noon. First United is located at 226 First Avenue N.W. and can be reached at 601-849-2316.