Election is next week

The statewide presidential primaries will be held on March 10, and polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

If necessary, primary runoff elections will be held on Tuesday, March 31.

Five races will be featured in the Democratic Primary. Ten Democratic candidates qualified to run for the office of president: Joseph Biden, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Kolbuchar, Deval Patrick, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

Andrew Yang, Pete Buttigieg, Michael R. Bloomberg, and Tom Steyer have dropped out of the race.

Choices for United States Senate will feature Tobey Bernard Bartee, Jensen Bohren, and Mike Espy. Antonia Eliason will run unopposed in the Democratic Primary for the US House of Representatives 1st Congressional District. Sonia Rathburn and Bennie G. Thompson will vie for the Democratic nod for US House of Representatives 2nd Congressional District.

Simpson County is within the 3rd Congressional District. The Democratic representative for US House of Representatives 3rd Congressional District will be decided between Dorothy Dot Benford and Katelyn Lee.

The Republican Primary will feature six races. Three Republican candidates have qualified for the office of president, which includes incumbent Donald J. Trump, Roque ‘Rocky’ De La Fuente, and Bill Weld.

Cindy Hyde-Smith currently serves as a state senator and will run unopposed in the Republican primary to face whichever candidate emerges from the Democratic primary in the general election. Trent Kelly is seeking reelection for the US House of Representatives 1st Congressional District. Kelly is running unopposed in the Republican Primary and will face Democrat Antonia Eliason in the general election.

Thomas L. Carey, Brian Flowers, and B.C. Hammond will face off for the office of US Representative for the 2nd Congressional District. Simpson County falls within the 3rd Congressional District, and is currently represented by Republican incumbent Michael Guest. Guest will be challenged by James Tulp in the Republican primary for the 3rd Congressional District.

Republican Representative for the 4th Congressional District will be determined between Carl Boyanton, Robert L. Deming III, Samuel Hickman, and incumbent Steven Palazzo. The winner of the Republican Primary will secure the position.

Everyone is encouraged to exercise their right to vote. Absentee ballots are available, and the absentee by mail deadline will be March 9. The circuit clerk’s office must be in actual receipt of the absentee ballots by March 9. This is not a postmark deadline, but an actual receipt deadline. For more information on registration, voting, or absentee voting contact the circuit clerk’s office at 601-847-2474.