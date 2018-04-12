Election season comes to and end with new faces

Runoff elections were held on November 27 and featured four races. Simpson County had a respectable turnout in terms of voter participation. Over 52 percent of the registered voters in the county participated in the election.

The results for Simpson County in the US Senate short term race favored Cindy Hyde-Smith. Hyde-Smith faced Mike Espy in the runoff and captured 61 percent of the ballots cast in Simpson County with 5,404 votes. Espy received 3,433 votes which was good for 38 percent. The overall results were closer, and still favored Cindy Hyde-Smith who won the election after receiving 53 percent of the votes. Hyde-Smith will complete former Senator Thad Cochran’s term which ends in 2021.

The Court of Appeals District 4 Position 2 race between David McCarty and Jeff Weill Sr. was featured on the ballot. David McCarty captured 4,444 votes opposed to Jeff Weill’s 3,547. McCarty won Simpson County and the majority of the district. McCarty received 96,729 votes overall and convincingly won the race with 66 percent of the ballots cast.

Two local races were also decided. The results for Constable Post 2 and Justice Court Judge Post 2 were extremely close. Constable Post 2 featured a runoff between Dusty Drennan and Christopher R. Jones. During the November 6, General Election Drennan received 47 percent of the ballots. Drennan was just shy of the 50 percent plus 1 vote needed to be declared the winner. Drennan was the incumbent, but Jones has proved himself to be a strong challenger receiving 29 percent of the ballots.

Runoff election results for Constable Post 2 between Drennan and Jones were tight. One percent separated the two candidates. Drennan received 2,116 votes (49%) and Jones received 2,196 votes (50%). Jones was named the winner, and will assume the position of constable.

Tracey Brown and Charles Savell faced each other for the office of Justice Court Judge Post 2, and produced even closer results. During the November 6 General election, Savell emerged as the leader with 1,620 votes which was good for 36 percent. Tracey Brown was a close second with 1,514 votes which accounted for 33 percent of the total ballots.

Runoff election results reflected Brown received 2,146 votes (49.70%) and Savell received 2,153 votes (49.86%). Seven votes separated the two candidates, and Savell won the election by one of the tightest margins in recent history. Brown was present on election night and said that she will be requesting a recount. Circuit Clerk Steve Womack later explained that the ballot boxes could be inspected, but there would not be an official recount. Savell was announced as the winner and will assume the position of Justice Court Judge Post 2.