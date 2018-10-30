Election is Tuesday, November 6

The general election will be held on Tuesday, November 6. Several races will be on the General Election ballot, and some races will be restricted to certain districts and precincts.

The following races will be featured on the ballot.

For United States Senate, David Baria (Democrat), Roger Wicker (Republican), Danny Bedwell (Libertarian), and Shawn O’Hara (Reform) will face each other.

The ballot will also feature a special election which is being held for the remaining Senate seat vacated earlier this year by Thad Cochran. Tobey Bernard Bartee, Mike Espy, Cindy Hyde-Smith, and Chris McDaniel are the featured candidates.

The US House of Representatives 3rd Congressional District race will see Democratic candidate Michael Ted Evans, Republican candidate Michael Guest, and Reform candidate Matthew Holland face off.

Nonpartisan judicial elections will also be on the ballot. David M. Ishee will be running unopposed for Southern District Supreme Court District 2 Position 1, and Gerald M. Martin will also be running unopposed for Chancery Court Judge District 13 Place 2.

Chancery Court Judge District 13 Place 1 will feature a race between John Alan Buffington and James David Shoemake.

Byron Carter, David McCarty, and Jeff Weill will be seeking votes for Court of Appeals District 4 Position 2.

Eddie Bowen is running unopposed for the position of Circuit Court Judge District 13 Place 1, and Stanley Sorey is running unopposed for Circuit Court Judge Place 2.

Citizens voting in District 2, District 4, Pearl, Harrisville, and Fork Church precincts will be voting for Justice Court Judge Post 2 and Constable Post 2. Candidates for Justice Court Judge include Tracey Brown, Lorie King, and Charles Savell. Candidates for Constable Post 2 will be Dusty Drennan, Joe D. Garner, Christopher R. Jones, and Joe D. Purser.

Seats on the school board will also be open. School Board District 2, District 3, and District 4 will all be voted on Tuesday.

Candidates for School Board District 2 will be Patrice F. Boykin, Sandrena Durr, and Robert Gene Everett.

Those seeking the School Board District 3 position will be Danny O. Cowart, Randall “Randy” Morrow, and Deborah Skiffer Talton.

District 4 candidates will be Stanley Bulger, Chris R. May, and John McDonald.

Donna Magee will be running unopposed for Election Commissioner of District 3.

The election will be held on the first Tuesday of the month, November 6, and everyone eligible is encouraged to get out and vote. Sample ballots are available in this week’s paper. Polls will be open from 7a.m.-7p.m.