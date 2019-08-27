Enstor to take active role in community

Enstor has renewed their membership in the Simpson County Development Foundation at the President’s Circle level.

Their $5,000 commitment is extremely important to support the on-going economic development efforts in the county, according to Donnie Caughman, executive director of the Foundation. The Development Foundation is funded annually through private donations as well as contracts for marketing through the Simpson County Development District.

Enstor acquired Mississippi Hub, a natural gas storage facility, from Sempra Entergy earlier this year. The facility has been in operation since August of 2010. According to Jason Mire, Enstor representative, the operation employs eight fulltime positions at the Simpson County facility, and those positions are paid above the normal wage and hour rate for the county.

Mire said the Simpson County facility holds approximately 23 billion cubic feet of natural gas.

Three caverns are currently available for gas storage. Initial plans had additional caverns on the drawing board. Mire was asked if Enstor planned an expansion, and he responded that such a move would be “market driven.”

Bay Gas located in South Alabama was acquired at the same time that Mississippi Hub was making Enstor the largest natural gas storage facility. The pipelines served by Mississippi Hub are Southern Natural Gas, Southeast Suppy Header and Transcontinental Gas Line.

Enstor has a total of nine storage facilities in their holdings. They also have another property in the state, Caledonia Gas Storage, located in the Columbus area.

The facility manager, David Merchant, said the company plans to continue to support worthwhile projects in the community.