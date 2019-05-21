Entergy expects large growth for city

The City of Magee is expecting growth over the next few years based on information that was released to city leaders at their last Mayor and Board of Aldermen’s meeting.

David Posey, the new representative for the Magee service area for Entergy, has notified the City that projections for Magee show significant growth.

Based on this fact, Entergy plans to replace wooden utility poles in Magee’s major arteries with new metal poles. The aldermen discussed the need to get the phone utilities transferred to the new poles because of the unsightly way they appear when multiple utility poles are serving the same service area.

In other business, Mayor Dale Berry reported that the city’s farmers market would be opened starting on Saturday, May 25, and would operate on Saturdays through July.

He also reported that the city has the construction plans for the new Dollar Tree, and the Burger King restaurant is still in the works. Berry also reported that another restaurant is coming to downtown Magee.

The mayor also mentioned that Hurricane Preparedness Week is coming up. He cautioned that residents need to keep emergency supplies on hand in the event of a weather emergency.

He reported that the splash pad at the Jimmy Clyde Sportsplex is now open and is free to the public.

The mayor reported that Alderman Patrick Brown was to meet with the Simpson County School Board to discuss the Washington Street Park as well as the ball complex.

The board approved the bid from L & D Construction as the primary bid and Blaine and Company as the secondary bid for the city’s paving program for the year.