Farmer’s Market is now open in full swing

Mendenhall hosted there first Farmer’s Market in conjunction with the Second Saturday Social hosted by New Beginnings. The Farmers Market was a hit. Local farmers were encouraged to set up in the lot located at a Highway 149 and South Main Street and sell their homegrown products.

Local farmer Booker Woodard described the event as being very successful. Woodard said, “I brought all of my mustard greens and different vegetables from my young garden. I even taught some people that there are three different types of eggplants and you can eat some of them raw like an apple.” Woodard showed genuine excitement about the Farmer’s Market and said, “The market is good for Mendenhall and it’s a place where you can come and make a deal.” He explained that he didn’t set a price for his vegetable and just allowed people to give what they could. He was adamant that the Booker Community Nutrition Garden would be back to support the Farmer’s Market whenever it was held.

Claudia Appel also participated in the Farmers Market and sold homemade sweets. She said, “It was a really busy day and everybody really enjoyed the homemade desserts and pies. I would love to come back if they have it again.”

The owners of the Kuntry Peddler sold fresh fruits and vegetables.

Local beekeeper Jimmy Lott sold honey at the market. Lott sold half pints for $5, pints $8, and quarts for $15. The honey was made locally. He also described everyone as friendly and expressed interest in returning.

Josie Holloway’s booth Nicole’s Treasures carried handcrafted items bows, bags, and decorations. She also sold jelly preserves, syrups, and greens. She said, “It was a really good day and everything worked out well. We got to meet new people and develop new friendships, and serve the community.” Holloway and her sister in-laws were inspired to create the booth by their love of the past. She said, “We got together and recreated the way things used to be. When we were growing up you learned how to cook, sew, and can.” This inspired many of the items sold in their booth and Holloway said they sold quite a bit of everything.

Alderman Donnie Thomas who took the lead on organizing the Farmers Market said, “It was a fair day and we did good. We had pumpkins, mums, syrup, molasses, and greens.” There were several items available for purchase. Thomas brought homemade salsa and jalapeno candy to the market.

“The people that came enjoyed it and we had a pretty good time. I never meet a lot of strangers, and we had a lot of fun,” said Thomas. Mayor Todd Booth previously said that the Farmers Market was being advertised as the “First Annual” but it could become a monthly event depending on the success. As many of the vendors were closing shop, customers were continuing to trickle in. Everyone who participated expressed interest in returning next month. Thomas said next month there are plans to sell Christmas trees for the upcoming holiday season.

The Farmers Market was held in conjunction with the Second Saturday Social event hosted by Amanda Johnston, owner of New Beginnings. This month a canned food drive was held to assist Lighthouse Ministries Manna Food Pantry.

Director of Lighthouse Charity Jones said, “We sold about $100 in products which is good. That’s also a part of the fundraiser to generate funds for the program.” Jones considered the event to be a success overall and mentioned that several of the booths sold out of items. She said, “Yes, we’ll be back in November.”

They were able to raise minimal cans of food for Manna Food Pantry, but expect more success as the event grows.

Johnston started Second Saturday Social with the idea of promoting MS artist and attracting more people to downtown Mendenhall. Her enthusiasm has spread to other organizations throughout the city and has led to events such as the Farmers Market and Manna food drives. Johnston said, “It has been great! This has been a great opportunity.”

Second Saturday Social events have achieved the goal of bringing a steady crowd to downtown Mendenhall and displaying talent. It has opened avenues for others, and Johnston’s idea is continuing to grow and have a positive impact on Mendenhall.