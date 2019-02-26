Fire marshal questions local E-911

The Magee Fire Department has received state of the art emergency rescue equipment that will more than likely save lives, which was the goal.

At Tuesday night’s Magee Board of Aldermen meeting firemen Phillip Magee and Michael Allen of the Magee Volunteer Fire Department presented the equipment to the board. The good news is that the new equipment did not cost the tax payer.

Approximately $35,000 was raised for the new equipment. Phillip Magee said some donations are still out there but so far they have received funds from Russell Foods, Boardwalk Pipelines, VFIS Insurance, Joe Harold Allen, Advanced Health Care Management, Berry Seafood, Insurance Associates, Tyson, Trustmark, Peoples and PriorityOne, Walmart and Fernandos. Allen said he and Chief Lane Steele were responsible for collecting the donations and that some others still plan to donate.

In other business, Fire Marshal Charlie Valadie told the board that the E-911 system they are operating under is “from the stone age.” He said the county was responsible for allowing the system to get in this condition by not handling funds properly.

Valadie predicted that the city was going to get a “D” rating in fire protection and urged aldermen to leave the current plan and establish their own E-911. That is despite the fact that a PEER study by the state legislature said it is not proper for individual cities to do so.

A follow up meeting was held on Wednesday to discuss what had been said. Fire Chief and Alderman Lane Steele stated that it was not his intention to cast anyone in a bad light. Supervisor Danny Craft took issue with comments made at the city board meeting the night before.

The mayor reported that the clean up at McNair Springs was a success. He also got approval from the board for the city to host a reception at the McAlpin House for Keep America Beautiful at a cost of $1,000.

Attorney Meagan Stuard Thornton of Magee was appointed Public Defender replacing Whit Fortenberry.

Mayor Berry discussed entering into an agreement with the county to address the care of stray animals. Because of lack of space the board did not react.

Under airport matters, Dustin Bourne expressed interest in operating a sky-diving facility at the Magee airport. Attorney Bruce Smith responded that he did not like the idea. Board members agreed, and the issue was tabled.

Berry reported a total of 51 teams participated in the baseball tournament hosted by the city over the past weekend.