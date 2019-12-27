First Baptist volunteers prepare meals for needy families on Christmas Day
Fri, 12/27/2019 - 10:42am
First Baptist Church of Magee Brotherhood and other volunteers from the church prepared meals on Christmas Day for 250 people in the community to help those who may not otherwise have had a hot meal. The church has been doing this over the past several years. Gerald Regel, Bobby Prince, Brian Kennedy and Tommy Meador are among the many volunteers who prepared meals on Christmas morning, and other church members helped by cooking various dishes for the plates. Photo by Karen Moore