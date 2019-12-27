First Baptist volunteers prepare meals for needy families on Christmas Day

  • 129 reads
Fri, 12/27/2019 - 10:42am

First Baptist Church of Magee Brotherhood and other volunteers from the church prepared meals on Christmas Day for 250 people in the community to help those who may not otherwise have had a hot meal.  The church has been doing this over the past several years.  Gerald Regel, Bobby Prince, Brian Kennedy and Tommy Meador are among the many volunteers who prepared meals on Christmas morning, and other church members helped by cooking various dishes for the plates.  Photo by Karen Moore

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Social

Community Calendar 12-26-2019
December 24 December 24,  CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE - MAGEE FUMC 5 p.m. - Homily Holy Communion will be served on a come-and-go basis until 7 p.m. The public is invited. December 24
Community Calendar 12-19-2019
Community Calendar -12-12-2019
Community Calendar 12-5-2019
Community Calendar 11-28-2019
Community Calendar 11-21-19

Weddings & Engagements

Stewart and Warren to wed March 30
Ms. Sheila Stewart and her late husband, Tommy Stewart, of Harrisville are pleased to announce the... READ MORE
Garrity, Jones to wed Feb. 2
Jones and Dupre’ to wed June 16
Arender and McIntyre to wed
Banis, Fewell to unite June 2
Smith and Sanford to wed

Copyright 2018 • The Magee Courer & Simpson County News
206 Main Ave. N. • Magee, MS 39111 • (601) 849-3434

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.