Gala raises $4,000 for Angel Wings

Lexie Hubbard, a senior at Simpson Academy, really made an impact on many lives when she chose her senior project this year.

Little did she know when she first discussed her project with her grandmother, Judy Lee, just how much impact her project, which is a requirement at her school, would have on others.

Lexie wanted to stage a benefit for Angel Wings Outreach Center, the local facility that aids victims of domestic abuse. When all was said and done, the SCA senior had raised $4,000 to donate to Angel Wings.

When she is not in school or working, Lexie spends her time volunteering at Angel Wings in Mendenhall. So she decided that would be a great place to focus her efforts for her senior project.

She and Lee decided they would have a benefit event for Angel Wings. She never imagined when it all started that Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant and First Lady Deborah Bryant would get involved and help make the event a success. Lexie’s goal for the evening was to raise $2,500 to give to Angel Wings.

Through the generosity of local businesses and individuals, however, donations increased to $4,000. As it turned out, all expenses for the event were underwritten by a benefactor.

Lexie, her grandmother and Lexie’s mother, Jennifer Walker, did a wonderful job of decorating the country club Monday night for the event. Over 100 people were present that night to hear Governor Bryant as the guest speaker.

Bryant and Pat Brown of Magee were recognized for their service to victims of domestic violence.

Bryant told the group how he had become involved in the prevention of domestic violence, going back to his time as a deputy sheriff in Rankin County, where he experienced the brutal nature of domestic violence as he responded to calls from victims.

This is also where he had met the late Sheriff Lloyd Jones of Simpson County, who was one of the driving forces in getting a shelter located in the county.

Governor Bryant discussed the important role of the shelter in the community.

The executive director of Angel Wings, Wendy Seals, was recognized by the board for 23 years of service to the shelter.

If you would like more information about Angel Wings and the services they provide to the community, you can call them at 601-847-5802 or visit them on Facebook. They have a website located at angelwingsoutreach.com