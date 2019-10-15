General Election slated for Tuesday, November 5

The general election will be held on November 5. The biggest ticketed item being decided on the ballot will be the opportunity to vote “FOR” or “AGAINST “coming out from under the dry law in Simpson County.

Citizens voting “FOR” coming out from under the dry law are in favor of alcoholic liquors being sold in Simpson County. Citizens voting “AGAINST” are in favor of maintaining the ban on sales of alcoholic liquors in Simpson County.

This proposition has been placed on the ballot in accordance with Mississippi Code Title 67-1-11. A petition was filed earlier this year with over 1,500 signatures of qualified voters in favor of coming out from under the dry law. It was the duty of the Board of Supervisors to call an election to determine whether the sale of alcoholic liquors shall be permitted. Voters will have the opportunity to have their voices heard on the matter on November 5. Regardless of the outcome, the issue cannot be voted on again for a period of two years.

Five contested local races will also be featured on the ballot. Republican incumbent Tommy Joe Harvey will face Democratic candidate Willie Ree McDonald and Independent candidate Bill Jerrolds. Democratic candidate Terrence Norwood will face Republican Witt Fortenberry for the office of Circuit Clerk. Sheriff candidates Darrell Walker (D) and Paul Mullins (R) will be featured on the ballot.

Two Supervisors races will be decided on Nov. 5. Supervisor of District 4 will be determined between Republican candidate Donny Welch and Democratic candidate Hardy Williams. The final contested race will be for Supervisor of District 5. The office will be determined between Democratic candidate Larry Barnes and Republican incumbent Randy Moore.

The governor’s race in November will be between Democrat Jim Hood, Republican Tate Reeves, the Constitution Party’s Bob Hickingbottom, and Independent David Singletary.

For the office of Lieutenant Governor Jay Hughes ran uncontested in the Democratic Primary and will face Republican candidate Delbert Hosemann in the general election. Secretary of State will be decided between Democrat Johnny Dupree and Republican Michael Watson.

For the office of Attorney General, Jennifer Riley Collins ran unopposed in the Democratic primary and will face Republican candidate Lynn Fitch in the general election. The race for Treasurer will be decided between Democratic candidate Addie Lee Green and Republican candidate David McRae. Incumbent Republican candidate Andy Gipson will face Democratic challenger Rickey L Cole for the office of Commissioner of Agriculture. Democratic candidate Robert E. Amos and Republican candidate Mike Chaney will face off for Commissioner of Insurance. Representative of District 90 will be decided in between Republican incumbent Noah Sanford and Democratic candidate L.R. Easterling.

This is an important time in our country as we have our voices heard in choosing leadership. Everyone is encouraged to register and exercise their right to vote.