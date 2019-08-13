Grant to City of Magee will upgrade lagoon

Funds from the $250,000 grant awarded by the state to the City of Magee should be available by the first of November, according to Mayor Dale Berry.

Berry attributed the success of the grant process to Senator Chris Caughman. The funds will be used to upgrade the city’s sewerage lagoon.

Berry announced that the Mayor’s Youth Council will kick off later in the month with students from Magee High School and Simpson Academy. Three students from each class grades 9 though 12 will participate from each high school.

Berry also discussed the need to improve lighting at the highways 49 and 28 interchange. He said that Entergy had taken the lighting down but it was supposed to be returned.

Berry reminded residents who employ the services of workers to remove trees within the city that those workers must be licensed and bonded to protect residents in the event of an injury or accident.

Kendra Wright and Titus Braboy with the U. S. Census Bureau discussed with the board the 2020 Census and the importance of information being reported accurately. Mayor Berry appointed Chris Lane to work with them.

Berry said that it is important for the city to reach 5,000 in population because that will help the city in funding opportunities. The last estimate, according to Berry, for 2010 put the city at a population of 4,500. Wright told the board that each resident represents $2,053 of federal funds available for the city.

Wright told the board that for the first time residents will be able to respond digitally to census questions through devices like phones or computers. However, if those are not available residents can still respond through the traditional paper method.

The actual day on which the census will be conducted is April 1, 2020. Additional information is available on the web at 2020census.gov.

The board discussed uniforms for the Public Works Department, saying that they are currently not pleased with the existing vendor. They discussed having all employees in uniform to include the same cap if they wear caps. Board Attorney Bruce Smith advised the board to get a minimum of two to three bids before making a decision on a vendor.

In police matters, the board approved the re-hire of Will Douglas to fill the vacancy created when Officer Shane Little left.

The board heard from Police Chief Randy Crawford about the recent situation of Officer Matt Gipson being shot in an Oxford restaurant/bar. The board admonished the chief for not letting the mayor know sooner because his knowledge of the incident came from inquiries from state media.

Crawford told the board he did not get details of the incident until later the following day when the investigating officer went back on duty. Alderman Patrick Brown said in “extraordinary circumstances” notification should be given within 20 minutes with follow up if need be.

Berry told the board that the America in Bloom Grant that the city considered may require too much documentation to be feasible for Magee.

The city added the park on Washington Street to the request for bids on grass cutting. This will make five separate bids for maintaining grass to be published in upcoming editions of the newspaper. Alderman Whitney Baker asked to further explain that by contracting this work out, the city will have the manpower to maintain grass cutting on other city property. The bids are expected to include 18 cuttings during growing season. The scope of work includes the YMCA property, McNair Springs, the median and frontage road on Highway 49, the city cemetery and Washington Park.

The board approved the expenditure of approximately $9,000 for two attractions at the Magee Splash Pad. Those funds were budgeted. There is also a plan to implement more improvements at the splash pad for children for next year.

The board agreed to allow City Building Inspector Joe Worrell to proceed with work on a Veteran’s Memorial at the location of the large American Flag on Highway 49. Worrell said it is his plan to have that as well as flags for the different armed services. He hopes to dedicate the park on Veteran’s Day in November. Worrell said he is accepting donations for the project and that people could contact him for additional information.

Budget committee workshops are set for August 15 and 29 at 5 p.m. These meetings are open to the public.

The board heard a request from Joe Walker to dedicate the strip of Highway 49 from the bypass to the VFW as the Robert McBroom Memorial Highway. The board did not act but took the issue under advisement.

The board discussed unlawful dumping in the city. Local apartment complexes were specifically mentioned where furniture is being placed on the curb. The mayor said owners of these facilities are not paying for pickup so the city will not handle their refuse.

Alderman Matthew Hickman asked if the owners of the complexes had been notified. It was explained that there is no management on site and it was unclear if they were notified.

The city also heard complaints about the recent rash of break-ins in the Goodwater section of Magee. Alderman Brown said the community would be better served by having more police patrols in the area.