Great American Clean-up Kick-off Saturday

April 6th and the Great American Clean-up Kickoff are right around the corner. Because of limited space, we are asking everyone to park at the Magee Sportsplex for the Great McNair Springs Clean-up. Shuttle buses will be there to ferry people to the site and back.

Parking at the Sportsplex will open at 7 a.m. and buses will be running constantly between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. to get people to the site. Volunteers are encouraged to come early so they may register and collect their free t-shirt. The kickoff ceremony will begin sharply at 8:00.

For those bringing equipment which will be used but is too big to fit on the bus, i.e. wheelbarrows, ladders, tillers, etc. please make sure your name and phone are on the equipment. We will have vehicles with trailers parked in the parking lot of Living Word Church (where Siloam Road intersects with Hwy 49 South). You can drop the equipment off there and it will be delivered to the appropriate site. After dropdropoff, you can go park at the Sportsplex and catch a ride on one of our shuttles.

A shuttle will be available throughout the morning to take anyonethat needs to leave early to their vehicle. The Clean-up should be completed no later than 1:00 pm and all three buses will be running to get everyone back to their cars as quickly as possible.

We are hoping for a big turnout and lots of volunteers! Join us to make a difference in your community. For more information, contact the Chamber office at 601-849-2517