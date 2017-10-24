Halloween events abound

Ghouls, witches, and goblins will have ample opportunities to rack up on candy this week.

Magee will be hosting Treat Street behind the Community Center from 5 until 8 p.m. at the end of Crazy Day.

The city is asking those who want to trick or treat in Magee to do so that Saturday evening until 9 p.m.

The city of Mendenhall will have three separate Halloween events this year. Trunk or Treat will be held on Friday October 27, in conjunction with the final Friday Nights on Main celebration. The event will last from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Participants will be decorating their trunks and passing out candy to trick-or-treaters. There is still time to show up and participate, and spots on Main Street will be on a first come first served basis. Everyone is encouraged to being their children and have a good time. The event is free and includes a performance by the 55 South Band.

The Mendenhall Public Library will be hosting Halloween Candy Lane on October 30 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. This event will be for children ages 12 and under. Children will be allowed to walk through the library and receive candy from sponsors and supporters from around the city. Special treat bags will be provided at the entrance.

House to house trick or treating will be done on Halloween night in Mendenhall. Trick-or-treating hours will be from 6:00-8:00 p.m. The Mendenhall Police Department will also be handing out candy.

Magee will be hosting Treat Street behind the community center from 5 until 8 p.m.

The city is asking those who want to trick or treat in Magee that it should be done that Saturday until 9 p.m.