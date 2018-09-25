Harrisville Day ‘pays off’ for some

Harrisville Day was a huge success last Saturday. According to State Representative Price Wallace the event drew a good crowd.

Vendors from all over came and set up in Harrisville’s park, which is located along a creek. Food, crafts, games, and activities provided an atmosphere that was fun for the entire family.

Commissioner Andy Gipson attended and addressed the crowd. Candidates for Justice Court Judge, Constable, and other positions were also given time to speak. A softball tournament was also held.

In addition to having a good time, citizens were given an opportunity to find money through the Department of Treasury. Wallace said, “We found some people money that they didn’t even know they had out there.” Wallace estimated that over $10,000 was recovered by citizens at Harrisville Day. He personally knew of a business that was owed over $9,000, and the owner had no knowledge that the money was there.

Wallace said he did not expect as much participation as they received. He said, “I was not expecting to find as much as we found, but people did read the paper and my post and came by and participated.” Misty Zerbert and Tony Gieger of the Department of Treasury assisted people with searches.

Wallace said, “Harrisville day was good. They have a beautiful park, good food, good people, and all in all a great atmosphere.”

The treasury booth was such a success, and Wallace is considering doing the same for Crazy Day in Magee. He encourages everyone to visit the treasury website at www.treasurerlynnfitch.ms.gov and search for unclaimed property. “They are trying their hardest to get unclaimed money back into the hands of the people.”