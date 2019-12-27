Harrisville gets new fire truck to serve community

Members of the Harrisville Fire Department took possession of a new piece of fire-fighting equipment last Friday afternoon. Those on hand for the event were Chancery Clerk Tommy Joe Harvey, John Ward, Supervisor Danny Craft, Chief Nathan Chain, Supervisor Brian Kennedy , J. R. Hedgepeth, Micehelle Hedgepeth, their son and newest member of the department, Kathie Ward, Supervisor Randy Moore and Simpson County Fire Coordinator Charlie Valadie. The new vehicle, which is capable of responding to so many other emergencies, cost $175,000 but has the capacity to pump foam as well as water. It also has a remote operated nozzeling system which can be operated from within the vehicle. Funding was made available in part by the county, as well as the state.