Hodge gives back to hometown

KhaDarel Hodge, a graduate of Mendenhall High School and former Mendenhall High School Tiger who now plays for the Los Angeles Rams, has donated $2500 to the three elementary schools in Simpson County for their Toys for Tots program.

Hodge said he wanted to help ensure that some of his “hometown” children had a great Christmas by giving back to his community.

Hodge began his collegiate career playing quarterback at Alcorn State as a freshman in 2013. He then committed to Prairie View A&M in 2015 after being recruited from Hinds Community College in Raymond. Hodge recorded career-highs in receptions (48), yards (844), touchdowns (12) and 100-yard games (three). As a junior in 2016, he recorded 28 receptions, 454 yards and six touchdowns. As a sophomore in 2015, he recorded 28 receptions, 499 yards and three touchdowns.

Hodge, originally from D’Lo, was signed by the Rams as an undrafted rookie free agent on July 24, 2018.

He said, “I hope you and your family have a wonderful holiday season!”