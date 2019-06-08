Hosemann campaigns in county

Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann visited Simpson County last Friday on his Primary Election campaign for Lieutenant Governor.

Hosemann stopped in at Zip’s for a burger and to share his platform with Simpson County voters. Hosemann spoke extensively about his plans for the education of K-12 students and growing the educated workforce. To begin this initiative, he spoke of plans to address the critical teacher shortage that schools are facing by incentivizing retired teachers to return to the classroom full-time, and incentivizing new teachers to teach in critical shortage areas. Hosemann plans to bring teacher salaries up to a level competitive with neighboring states and include annual raises. He says he is working to fully fund Early Learning Collaboratives to ensure every child has access to 4-year-old pre-k. He encourages community colleges to work closely with high schools to increase and ultimately standardize dual enrollment opportunities and give high school students career paths before they graduate. Hosemann is also working to provide tuition free community college opportunities for part-time and full time community college students.

He explained that kids need to be exposed to more career technical opportunities and become educated, adding that these skills will always be necessary and in some cases will put students in a position to make $25-$40 an hour coming out of high school. Hosemann stated only 25 percent of Mississippians who start college get a degree. He said the rest of the population needs to be educated and have opportunities for good paying jobs. He is calling for an increase in learning opportunities through skilled or certificate programs to help get discouraged workers back to work.

In addition to education, Hosemann spoke out in support of small businesses. He is working to create tax incentives. He described small businesses as the “backbone of Mississippi’s economy.” He stated over 50 percent of the jobs available are provided by small businesses.

Another point of emphasis was health care. He was particularly interested in the hospital in Magee that has filed for bankruptcy. Hosemann said, “We can’t let things like this happen. This hospital has to work.” He believes no one should be more than 30 minutes from a hospital, and is working to ensure that rural hospitals survive.

Hosemann also shared thoughts on building and maintaining a solid infrastructure, and making effective use of the budget.