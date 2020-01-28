Karli Welch, Simpson County’s 2021 DYW

From left, Anna Tindell Simpson County’s 2020 DYW, presented awards to this year’s participants, Re’kyia Lott, winner of Fitness and the Be Your Best Self Essay Award; 2021 DYW Karli Welch, who also won the Talent, Scholastic, and Self Expression Awards; and the Spirit of DYW Award; and Jaymee Smith. Welch will participate in the state finals in July in Meridian at the Evangel Temple. Dates have not been finalized yet. Photo by Brittany Bennet Photography