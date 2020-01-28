Karli Welch, Simpson County’s 2021 DYW

Tue, 01/28/2020 - 1:05pm

From left, Anna Tindell Simpson County’s  2020 DYW, presented awards to this year’s participants, Re’kyia Lott, winner of Fitness and the Be Your Best Self Essay Award; 2021 DYW Karli Welch, who also won the Talent, Scholastic, and Self Expression Awards; and the Spirit of DYW Award; and Jaymee Smith. Welch will participate in the state finals in July in Meridian at the Evangel Temple. Dates have not been finalized yet. Photo by Brittany Bennet Photography

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

