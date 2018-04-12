KSCB receives trailer

KSCB receives trailerBy MARLAN JONES,
- 159 reads
Keep Mississippi Beautiful recently granted a trailer to Keep Simpson County Beautiful. The trailer will be used by KSCB organization for various beautification projects around the county. The trailer will come in handy when the group participates in the next Great American Clean Up. Mayor Todd Booth said, “This will be a big help to the entire county.” Officials from Keep Mississippi Beautiful were present and were impressed with how well Simpson County is improving in terms of beautification. Keep Simpson County Beautiful will have events scheduled for the county in the near future.