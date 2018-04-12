KSCB receives trailer

By MARLAN JONES,
  • 159 reads
Tue, 12/04/2018 - 2:27pm

Keep Mississippi Beautiful recently granted a trailer to Keep Simpson County Beautiful. The trailer will be used by  KSCB organization for various beautification projects around the county. The trailer will come in handy when the group participates in the next Great American Clean Up. Mayor Todd Booth said, “This will be a big help to the entire county.” Officials from Keep Mississippi Beautiful were present and were impressed with how well Simpson County is improving in terms of beautification. Keep Simpson County Beautiful will have events scheduled for the county in the near future.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Obituaries

Rose C. Roberts

Rose C. Roberts, 81, of Magee, Mississippi, passed away Wednesday, November 28, 2018.

Dorothy Jean McNair
Jeffrey Steven Crawford
Dorothy A. French
James Lamar McLeod
Jerry D. Gregory

Social

community Calendar 12-6-18

 

December 6

Mendenhall Library will have a session on DIY Christmas Ornaments on Dec. 6 starting at 4 p.m. All K-6 children are invited to come.

 

December 7

Community Calendar 11-29-2018
Community Calendar 11-22-2018
Community Calendar 11-01-2018
Magee High is forming a P-16 Council
Community Calendar 10-18-2018

Copyright 2018 • The Magee Courer & Simpson County News
206 Main Ave. N. • Magee, MS 39111 • (601) 849-3434

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.